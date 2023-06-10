Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

SIEB stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

