Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
STRM stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
