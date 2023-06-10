Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

