Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

