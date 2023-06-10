Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.58.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
