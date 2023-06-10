Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

