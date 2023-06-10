Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
