Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

