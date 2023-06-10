Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

