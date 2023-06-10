UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.58 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

