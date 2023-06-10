TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
TESSCO Technologies Price Performance
TESS opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.
