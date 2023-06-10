TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESS opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,097 shares of company stock worth $450,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.