Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
