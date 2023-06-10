Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Featured Stories

