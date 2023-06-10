Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,442,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
