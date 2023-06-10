Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

