Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

