Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $26.29 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

