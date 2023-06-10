Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Air T alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

