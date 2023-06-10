Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 0.8 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

