ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

