Insider Selling: Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Rating) insider Alan Joyce sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.47), for a total transaction of A$16,870,000.00 ($11,172,185.43).
Qantas Airways Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41,243.75.
About Qantas Airways
Featured Stories
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.