Critical Analysis: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Glory Star New Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $263.87 million 3.46 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -19.46 Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.26 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group.

88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

