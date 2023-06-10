Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Sells $925,854,340.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

