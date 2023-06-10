Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

