Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

