Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.80 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 34.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amedisys by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.