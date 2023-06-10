Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of AMED opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $103,633,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $20,775,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

