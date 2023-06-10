American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 752,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 490,379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 632,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

