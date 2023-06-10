ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

