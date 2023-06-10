Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

