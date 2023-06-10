Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

