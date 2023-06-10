StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.