Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

