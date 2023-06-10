Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 5.8 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.