Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Sells $7,988,401.56 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.98. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

