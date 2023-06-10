BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
