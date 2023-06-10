BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.