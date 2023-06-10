Head to Head Review: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) vs. FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FitLife Brands and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.84%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 10.16% 20.62% 14.76% Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 2.43 $4.43 million $0.66 23.86 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.38 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.48

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

