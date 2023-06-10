Financial Review: Embecta (EMBC) and Its Rivals

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Embecta to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Embecta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Embecta Competitors -509.61% -123.30% -26.82%

Risk & Volatility

Embecta has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta’s peers have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.5% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Embecta and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion $223.60 million 15.74 Embecta Competitors $1.20 billion $60.51 million -0.05

Embecta’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Embecta and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embecta Competitors 1130 3737 7858 194 2.55

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Embecta’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Embecta pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Embecta beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.