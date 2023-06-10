Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flame Acquisition N/A -121.03% -2.92% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flame Acquisition and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Flame Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

