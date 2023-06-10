Analyzing Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC)

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nano Magic shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of Nano Magic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nano Magic and Nano Magic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nano Magic has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, meaning that its share price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Magic and Nano Magic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $4.33 million 0.40 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Nano Magic $2.58 million 1.16 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Nano Magic has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Magic and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -14.10% N/A -24.11% Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08%

Summary

Nano Magic beats Nano Magic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.

