Contrasting First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First United pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First United and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

First United presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.83%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Bank First.

This table compares First United and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 28.19% 16.65% 1.29% Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $80.30 million 1.32 $25.05 million $3.55 4.46 Bank First $128.37 million 7.01 $45.21 million $5.33 16.26

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank First beats First United on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

