Contrasting U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 19.21% 16.70% 1.14% Community Bancorp 31.66% 20.07% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Bancorp and Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.16, indicating a potential upside of 52.62%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

71.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.40 billion 1.84 $5.83 billion $3.76 8.74 Community Bancorp $43.76 million 2.28 $13.74 million N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Community Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in a full line of personal and business financial services. It provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Purchased Loans, Commercial Real Estate, Municipal, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes commercial and industrial loans and to a lesser extent loans to finance agricultural production. The Purchased Loans segment offers commercial loans to medical professionals nationwide and sells them individually to a secondary market, primarily banks, through a bid process. The Commercial Real Estate segment is involved in farm loans secured by farmland and buildings. The Municipal segment offers municipal financing transactions and backed by the full faith and credit of town governments or dedicated governmental revenue sources, with no historical losses recognized by the company. The Consumer segment is made for individuals for consumer and household purposes. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

