Comparing FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FLJ Group and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha -14.23% -2.43% -1.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLJ Group and Boston Omaha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.72 $115.28 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $81.23 million 7.66 $7.14 million ($0.42) -47.31

Volatility and Risk

FLJ Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of FLJ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FLJ Group and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.69%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats FLJ Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

