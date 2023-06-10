Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

