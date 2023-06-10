Wag! Group (PET) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wag! Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.22 Wag! Group Competitors $565.94 million $14.32 million 286.29

Wag! Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -20.26% -36.99% -2.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wag! Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 196 881 1419 64 2.53

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 208.22%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

