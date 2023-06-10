Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.