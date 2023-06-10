Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 296,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 189,597 call options.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

