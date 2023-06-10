Marvell Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 127,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 147% compared to the average volume of 51,533 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,363 shares of company stock worth $6,874,120 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $142,412,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.84, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

