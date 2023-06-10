Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,606.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,637.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,413.02. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 137.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

