Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $100.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

