Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

