Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

