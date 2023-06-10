Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

