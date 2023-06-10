Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $158.58

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40. Visteon has a 12-month low of $94.71 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Visteon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Visteon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

