Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 980,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 539,953 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,847,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 55.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.